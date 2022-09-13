English
    Twitter shareholders approve Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition deal

    The bulk of Twitter's shareholders voted in favour of Musk's buyout offer of $54.20 per share, which he had made in April, before "terminating" the deal in July citing the "inaccurate representation" of spam accounts on the platform.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 13, 2022 / 11:06 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The shareholders of social media giant Twitter on September 13 approved the $44 billion acquisition deal which was inked by the company with Tesla chief Elon Musk.

    The bulk of Twitter's shareholders voted in favour of Musk's buyout offer of $54.20 per share, which he had made in April, before "terminating" the deal in July citing the "inaccurate representation" of spam accounts on the microblogging platform.

    A majority of Twitter shareholders voted in favour of accepting Musk’s $54.20 per share offer, a bid he made in April and has since sought to rescind.

    The nod from shareholders comes ahead of the trial next month over whether the $44 billion deal should be completed. The courtroom battle is scheduled to begin on October 17.

    The San Francisco-based company has sued Musk for terminating the agreement, while the Tesla chief executive countersued, accusing Twitter of misrepresenting the number of false and spam accounts on its service.

    A Delaware judge ruled last week that Musk may include the claims made by Peiter Zatko, a Twitter whistleblower, in his case, but denied his request to delay the trial.

    (This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Twitter #Twitter vs Elon Musk
    first published: Sep 13, 2022 10:40 pm
