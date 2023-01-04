 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Twitter says it will relax ban on political advertising

Associated Press
Jan 04, 2023 / 04:57 PM IST

The company tweeted late Tuesday that "we're relaxing our ads policy for cause-based ads in the US."

Twitter says it will ease up on its 3-year-old ban on political advertising, the latest change by Elon Musk as he tries to pump up revenue after purchasing the social media platform last year.

The company tweeted late Tuesday that "we're relaxing our ads policy for cause-based ads in the US."

We also plan to expand the political advertising we permit in the coming weeks," the company said from its Twitter Safety account.

Twitter banned all political advertising in 2019, reacting to growing concern about misinformation spreading on social media.

At the time, then-CEO Jack Dorsey said that while internet ads are powerful and effective for commercial advertisers, that power brings significant risks to politics, where it can be used to influence votes to affect the lives of millions.

The latest move appears to represent a break from that policy, which had banned ads by candidates, political parties, or elected or appointed government officials.