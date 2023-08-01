Twitter withholds Asaduddin Owaisi's tweet dubbing train shooting a terror attack

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s tweet dubbing the Jaipur railway shooting incident a terror attack has been blocked by Twitter, following a direction from the Government of India.

Owaisi, on August 1, received a report from Twitter stating that it has received a legal demand from the Government of India to withhold the tweet as it violates the Information Technology Act 2000.

The MP had shared a video of the incident shot inside the train, in which the RPF jawan and one of the victims could be seen along with other passengers around them.

"My tweet on the #JaipurExpressTerrorAttack has been withheld in India on the request of Government of India. What law did it violate? Is calling a terror attack a terror attack a crime? Wish the Modi govt was this proactive in preventing hate crimes against Muslims," Owaisi said.

It is reportedly among a host of other related tweets, including tweets by journalist Rana Ayyub, on the shooting inside the Jaipur-Mumbai train that has been censored by Twitter in response to a legal demand by the Indian government.

“Indian law obligates Twitter to withhold access to this content in India; however, the content remains available elsewhere,” the notice sent by Twitter to Owaisi read.

On July 31, Chetan Kumar, a constable with India's Railway Protection Force (RPF), shot dead four people inside a train. The deceased include Kumar's senior Tikaram Meena, passengers Ajgar Abbas Shaikh, Abdul Kadarbhai Mohammed Hussain Bhanpurwala, and another unidentified passenger.

Although Owaisi's tweet cannot be viewed in India, it is still visible when accessed by changing Twitter's location option to a different country, or by using a VPN.

A few weeks ago, in a similar incident, the Government of India had ordered Twitter to withhold tweets related to the Manipur incident involving a woman of the Kuki tribe being paraded naked.