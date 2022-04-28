English
    Twitter Q1 revenues miss estimates, but active users rise

    The company reported revenue of $1.2 billion, below analysts' average estimate of $1.23 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

    AFP
    April 28, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    Twitter released mixed first-quarter results Thursday, with revenues missing estimates but active users rising, three days after agreeing to be acquired by Elon Musk for $44 billion.

    The micro-blogging platform reported profits of $513.3 million, more than seven times the year-ago level following a one-time gain from a divestiture. Revenues rose 16 percent to $1.2 billion, a bit below the $1.22 billion expected by analysts.



    AFP
    first published: Apr 28, 2022 05:39 pm
