Twitter Q1 revenues miss estimates, but active users rise

(Representative Image)

Twitter released mixed first-quarter results Thursday, with revenues missing estimates but active users rising, three days after agreeing to be acquired by Elon Musk for $44 billion.

Watch | Was the Twitter takeover an impulsive raid or strategic swoop?

The micro-blogging platform reported profits of $513.3 million, more than seven times the year-ago level following a one-time gain from a divestiture. Revenues rose 16 percent to $1.2 billion, a bit below the $1.22 billion expected by analysts.





