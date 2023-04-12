Twitter now has 1,500 employees, down nearly 80% since Musk’s acquisition

Twitter owner Elon Musk said on April 12 that the social media company now has about 1,500 employees, down nearly 80 percent from about 7,500 people in October 2022, highlighting the deep cuts the tech billionaire has made to slash costs at the company since he acquired it for $44 billion last year.

After taking over the firm in October 2022, Musk has aggressively reduced the company's expenditure, including cutting down employee benefits, pushing out the top management, emptying out offices, stopping payments to vendors, suppliers and landlords, and reducing its cloud costs apart from laying off employees.

In a Twitter Spaces interview with BBC on April 12, Musk defended these measures, saying they had to take drastic actions to save the company.

“When the transaction closed, Twitter was tracking to lose over $3 billion a year (including $1.5 billion required to service the acquisition-related debt) and it had $1 billion in the bank, so that's four months to death,” Musk said.

Vikas SN