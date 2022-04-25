Twitter in final phase of negotiations on sale to Elon Musk: Reports

Social media giant Twitter is in the final stretch of negotiations about its sale to Tesla founder Elon Musk and could reach a deal later on Monday, reports said on April 25.

Musk, who revealed earlier this month that he is one of the largest stakeholders in Twitter, has offered to buy the microblogging site for $43 billion.

Twitter is "set to accept the offer" and the agreement could be reached later today, news agency Reuters learnt from sources.

A person privy to the latest developments told Bloomberg that the company is "working to hammer out terms of a transaction", adding that the deal could be finalised "as soon as Monday".

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the development. Musk and Twitter were yet to react to the reports.

In a regulatory filing on April 14, Musk said he has offered to buy 100 percent stake in Twitter for $54.20 a share, adding that the social media entity needs to be transformed "privately".

“I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,” Musk said in the letter sent to Twitter chairman Bret Taylor, which was also attached in the exchange filing.

Musk had further claimed that the company, under its current structure, could "“neither thrive nor serve" the cause of free speech.

“As a result, I am offering to buy 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, a 54% premium over the day before I began investing in Twitter and a 38% premium over the day before my investment was publicly announced,” he had wrote.

Musk also issued a veiled threat to sell off his stake in Twitter if the deal does not sale through. “My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder."

Musk had, on April 2, informed the exchanges that he holds a 9.2 percent stake in the company, making him the largest individual shareholder.

Subsequently, he was invited to join the Twitter board by the company's chief executive officer Parag Agrawal. Musk, however, decided not to join the board.

After Musk made his acquisition bid, the company adopted a poison pill strategy, that allows existing shareholders to increase their stake at a discount to prevent a hostile takeover. Musk, however, had retaliated by threatening to launch a tender offer that could allow him to formally register the shareholders' support for his offer.

A Reuters report on April 24 said Twitter's board decided to negotiate with Musk over his $43 billion offer under intense pressure from the shareholders, who have urged the company to not let the potential deal slip away, the news agency learnt from sources.

Musk's insistence that his bid for Twitter is his "best and final" had, however, emerged as a hurdle in the deal negotiations, the sources had said.

Active long-term shareholders, who together with index funds hold the biggest chunk of Twitter shares, have higher price expectations, some in the $60s-per-share, the Reuters report added, citing persons familiar with the developments. They are also more inclined to give Parag Agrawal, who became Twitter's chief executive in November, more time to boost the value of the company's stock, the sources added.

"I don't believe that the proposed offer by Elon Musk ($54.20 per share) comes close to the intrinsic value of Twitter given its growth prospects," Saudi Arabia's Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, a Twitter shareholder, tweeted on April 14.

With inputs from agencies