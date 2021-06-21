Twitter, Facebook, Google may have to pay higher taxes in India: Report

Twitter, Google and Facebook have appointed nodal officers in order to comply with the new IT Rules, which came into effect on May 26. (Representative image)

After the new IT rules have come into effect, Twitter, Google, and Facebook could possibly have to pay higher taxes in India.

The companies have appointed nodal officers in order to comply with the Information Technology (Intermediary guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which came into effect on May 26.

The tax department may reason that appointing a nodal or compliance officer in India indicates that the US-based companies have a permanent establishment in the country, experts told The Economic Times.

This means Big Tech could be asked to pay taxes—at least 25 percent but possibly as much as 42 percent - on the income generated in the country, the report said.

The companies have been looking for ways to work around this potential impact on taxes. The Economic Times reported. The companies were also denied permission to outsource compliance functions.

"The government has specifically denied this request. Our client was told that the nodal officer has to be part of the US entity or a separate entity, and neither can this function be outsourced nor can they hire anyone on a temporary or consulting basis," a lawyer told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Currently, the Indian government has placed an equalisation levy, or Google tax", on such companies - 6 percent on advertising revenue and 2 percent on digital transactions.