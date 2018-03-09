App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 09, 2018 09:45 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Twitter appoints Parag Agrawal as Chief Technology Officer

Parag Agrawal, who joined microblogging site in 2011 as an Ads Engineer, succeeds Adam Messinger who left in December 2016, the company said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Twitter Inc appointed Parag Agrawal as Chief Technology Officer on Thursday, according to an update on the social media company's website.

Parag Agrawal, who joined microblogging site in 2011 as an Ads Engineer, succeeds Adam Messinger who left in December 2016, the company said.

Agrawal earlier worked at Microsoft and AT&T prior to joining Twitter, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Chief Operating Officer Anthony Noto resigned last month in a string of departures, to join online lender Social Finance (SoFi) as CEO.

Twitter did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

tags #Business #Companies #Parag Agrawal #Twitter

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC