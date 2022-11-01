Twitter ad sales chief Personette says in tweet she quit the company
Personette, who was chief customer officer, follows other executives out the door, including former Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, whom Musk fired last week.
Reuters
November 01, 2022 / 07:16 PM IST
Twitter's advertising chief Sarah Personette tweeted on Tuesday that she had resigned her post last week, adding further uncertainty for advertisers wondering how the social media company will change under Elon Musk.
Personette did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
