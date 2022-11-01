English
    Twitter ad sales chief Personette says in tweet she quit the company

    Personette, who was chief customer officer, follows other executives out the door, including former Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, whom Musk fired last week.

    Reuters
    November 01, 2022 / 07:16 PM IST

    Twitter's advertising chief Sarah Personette tweeted on Tuesday that she had resigned her post last week, adding further uncertainty for advertisers wondering how the social media company will change under Elon Musk.

    Personette did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

     
    Reuters
    Tags: #Chief of advertising #resignation #Sarah Personett #Twitter
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 07:16 pm
