business Twin Tower Demolition LIVE | Noida Supertech twin towers to be demolished within 9 seconds | Latest News | Noida News The biggest residential demolition in India is underway at Noida in Uttar Pradesh. And it would take all of 9 seconds. The Noida twin towers in Sector 93 built by developer Supertech Ltd, steeped in controversy for years, will finally be reduced to a mountain of rubble and dust at 2.30 pm on Sunday. The area, off the Expressway in Noida, is buzzing with activity thanks to a steady stream of curious onlookers, fleeing residents and large posse of police. Moneycontrol is bringing you a rolling coverage of the demolition with its journalists and cameramen assembled at Ground Zero. We have nine cameras providing viewers minute-by-minute real-time updates of the twin tower demolition. Watch the full coverage live on Moneycontrol.