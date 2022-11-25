 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TVS Supply Chain files addendum to DRHP as it turns profitable in H1

PTI
Nov 25, 2022 / 07:37 PM IST

Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)

TVS Supply Chain Solutions, seeking to raise around Rs 4,000 crore through a share sale, on Friday submitted an addendum to the DRHP that was filed with the markets regulator Sebi in February.

In the first six months of the current fiscal, its revenue jumped 27.8 per cent to Rs 5,419 crore from which it earned a net profit of Rs 38.05 crore against a loss of Rs 57.8 crore in the year-ago period, according to the addendum filed with the Sebi.

Its operating profit continued to show a strong trajectory, generating Rs 332 crore in H1FY23 and Rs 613 crore in FY22.

Revenue for FY22 was Rs 9,250 crore, which jumped 33.4 per cent from Rs 6,934 crore in FY21 and recorded losses to the tune of Rs 44.9 crore and Rs 73.9 crore, respectively.

It further said revenue from domestic operations grew 52.3 per cent to Rs 1,627 crore, while global revenue jumped 19.6 per cent to Rs 3,792 crore despite the slowdown in global markets.