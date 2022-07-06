English
    TVS Ronin launching in India today: Here's all you need to know

    Moneycontrol News
    July 06, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)

    TVS Ronin is all set to be introduced today. According to a Hindustan Times report, it will be launched as an urban scrambler sporting dual-purpose tyres, high ground clearance, and USD fork at the front.

    Initially rumoured to be launched as Zeppelin cruiser, the scrambler is said to be the first of its kind from the Hosur-based two-wheeler maker.

    The images of the bike were recently leaked on social media, revealing details of the exterior.

    According to reports, the expected ex-showroom price range of the bike  will be between Rs 1.50 lakh and 1.60 lakh.

    According to a DNA report,  the Indian automaker will launch the new TVS Ronin scrambler motorcycle at 4:00pm IST on July 6. The launch event of the new motorcycle will take place in Goa and the company will livestream the event for viewers across the globe. As of now, the company has not shared any details about the upcoming motorcycle. TVS has not even disclosed the official name of the bike.

    Founded in 1978 by T V Sundaram Iyengar , TVS Motor Company is an Indian multinational motorcycle firm with its headquarters at Chennai. It is also the second largest two wheeler exporter in the country.
    first published: Jul 6, 2022 10:13 am
