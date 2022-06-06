English
    TVS Motor to raise Rs 5,000 crore for expanding new electric mobility arm

    The two-wheeler firm aims to build a "sustained dominant play" in the electric vehicle (EV) segment by leveraging various government initiatives like production-linked incentive scheme.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 06, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST
    TVS Motor Company is in advanced talks to raise Rs 4,000-5,000 crore from private equity firms to fund expansion of the group’s new electric mobility arm, Mint reported.

    The two-wheeler firm aims to build a "sustained dominant play" in the electric vehicle (EV) segment by leveraging various government initiatives such as production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme and others.

    As per its annual report for 2021-22, the company has robust plans to scale up its play in the electric segment. TVS seeks to increase the share of revenues from its EV business, capitalising on the increasing demand for EVs globally, according to Mint.

    The company has created a vertical for EVs with over 600 engineers.

    TVS’s latest capital-raising plan is also aimed at expanding its partnership with BMW Motorrad for the joint development of new platforms and future technologies, including EVs. The company had a 19 per cent market share in the high-speed electric scooter segment and sold more than 10,000 EVs in FY22.

    The firm has tied up with Tata Power and Jio-BP to set up EV charging infrastructure, according to Mint. With fundraising, TVS could use proceeds to create new EV and battery manufacturing facilities.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #electric vehicle segment #electric vehicles (EV) #Tata Power #TVS Motor Co #TVS Motor Company
    first published: Jun 6, 2022 10:35 am
