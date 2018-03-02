TVS Motor to fight counterfeiting of spare parts

Two and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor has come out with a brand protection programme aimed at combating counterfeiting of the company's spare parts.

The city-based company along with Intellectual Property Rights, Enforcement Cell of the State police had recently conducted raids across Chennai and seized fake spare parts worth Rs 25 lakh, TVS Motor said in a statement here today.

In order to to end spare parts counterfeiting, the company has announced the 'Brand Protection Programme', which would guarantee the distribution and availability of genuine parts to consumers through the company's 4,000 touch points.

TVS Motor has appointed 'Authorised Parts Stockist' to supply genuine parts in the retail market across every town and village. "True to the company's vision of being committed to quality and keeping customer as a focus, this move will ensure safety and longer life of the vehicle", the statement said.

TVS Motor would also conduct 'outreach programmes' at regular intervals for the benefit of garage mechanics and customers to help them determine the legitimacy of products, it added.