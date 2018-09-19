App
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 12:40 PM IST

TVS Motor ties up with Torino Motors for two-wheeler distribution in Mexico

PTI
 
 
TVS Motor Company Wednesday announced partnership with Torino Motors, leading distributor of automobiles in Mexico, to strengthen its presence in the country.

As part of the partnership, in the first year Torino Motors, which is a subsidiary of Groupo Autofin, will open 40 exclusive stores for TVS Motor Co in the country for distribution of two-wheelers, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the association, TVS Motor Co Senior Vice President – International Business R Dilip said Torino Motors has over 40 years of experience in Mexico.

"Their insights will allow us to personalise our offerings to suit the customers of Mexico and their vast network of distribution will ensure maximum reach in the country," he added.

Torino Motors specialises in automobile and retail finance.

"The range of offerings provided by the company (TVS) are very well-suited for the local Mexican commuter and terrain. We are confident that this association will be very successful," Torino Motors CEO Jorge Garcia said.

Torino Motors will distribute the vast range of two-wheeler from TVS Motor Co, including motorcycle range TVS Apache RTR, scooters WEGO and NTORQ 125 among others.
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 12:37 pm

