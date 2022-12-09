TVS Motor subsidiary to acquire EV-related technology and assets in Germany

Representative image

TVS Motor Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte. Limited, has signed an agreement to acquire electric vehicle (EV)-related technology and assets in Germany.

''TVS Singapore will be acquiring the assets through its subsidiary BBT 35/22 Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH (name proposed to be changed to Celerity Motor GmbH),'' TVS Motor said in a filing to the stock exchanges on December 9.

Also Read: TVS Motor Company launches first TVS Experience Centre in Singapore

Last month, the company announced that it has launched its first TVS Experience Centre in Singapore in line with the company’s global expansion plans.

The new TVS Experience Centre offers a range of premium motorcycles including the flagship model, TVS Apache RR310, and the TVS Apache RTR. TVS Motor partnered with ‘Motorsport Pte Ltd (part of the Chong Aik Group)’ who will be the distributors for Singapore Market.

At 10:41 am, shares of TVS Motors were trading 0.83 per cent higher at Rs 1,034.30 apiece on the BSE.