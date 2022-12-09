English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    TVS Motor subsidiary to acquire EV-related technology and assets in Germany

    Last month, the company announced that it has launched its first TVS Experience Centre in Singapore in line with the company’s global expansion plans.

    Moneycontrol News
    December 09, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    TVS Motor Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte. Limited, has signed an agreement to acquire electric vehicle (EV)-related technology and assets in Germany.

    ''TVS Singapore will be acquiring the assets through its subsidiary BBT 35/22 Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH (name proposed to be changed to Celerity Motor GmbH),'' TVS Motor said in a filing to the stock exchanges on December 9.

    Also Read: TVS Motor Company launches first TVS Experience Centre in Singapore

    Last month, the company announced that it has launched its first TVS Experience Centre in Singapore in line with the company’s global expansion plans.

    The new TVS Experience Centre offers a range of premium motorcycles including the flagship model, TVS Apache RR310, and the TVS Apache RTR. TVS Motor partnered with ‘Motorsport Pte Ltd (part of the Chong Aik Group)’ who will be the distributors for Singapore Market.

    At 10:41 am, shares of TVS Motors were trading 0.83 per cent higher at Rs 1,034.30 apiece on the BSE.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #electric vehicle (EV) #EV market #TVS Motor Co #TVS Motor Company
    first published: Dec 9, 2022 10:51 am