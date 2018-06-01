App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 02:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TVS Motor sales increase 10% to 3.09 lakh units in May, exports grow 53%

Scooter segment showed 11.9 percent growth in May while Motorcycles sales grew by 7.4 percent compared to same month last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
TVS Motor Company on Friday registered a sales growth of 10 percent year-on-year at 3,09,865 units in May 2018 due to one-time impact of E-Way bill.

The company sold 2,82,007 units in May 2017.

"There was a one-time impact due to transition to E-Way Bill. This will normalise from June onwards," the two-wheeler maker said.

Its total two-wheelers sales increased 8.2 percent year-on-year to 2,98,135 units with domestic sales growth of 2.4 percent and exports growing 48.7 percent.

Scooter segment showed 11.9 percent growth in May while Motorcycles sales grew by 7.4 percent compared to same month last year.

The company's total exports shot up 53.2 percent while three-wheeler sales rose 78.2 percent to 11,730 units in May 2018 compared to corresponding month previous year.

At 14:32 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 595.95, up Rs 8.10, or 1.38 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 02:42 pm

tags #Business #TVS Motor Company

