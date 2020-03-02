App
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 01:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

TVS Motor sales down 15% in February at 2,53,261 units

"As planned, the company is on track to reducing dealer level BS-IV stock in the domestic market and is confident of retailing it this month," it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
TVS Motor Company on Monday reported 15.39 percent decline in total sales at 2,53,261 units in February on account of BS-IV reduction and impact of parts supply disruption due to coronavirus outbreak. The company had sold 2,99,353 units in February 2019, TVS Motor Co said in a statement.

In addition, the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) impacted supply of certain components for production of BS-VI vehicles. All efforts are on to normalise this at the earliest, the company said.

Close

Total two-wheelers sales were at 2,35,891 units in February 2020 as against 2,85,611 units in the same month last year, down 17.4 percent.

Domestic two-wheeler sales last month stood at 1,69,684 units as compared to 231,582 units in February 2019, a decline of 26.72 percent.

Motorcycle sales were down 3.29 percent at 1,18,514 units in February 2020 as compared to 1,22,551 units in the year-ago month. Scooter sales also declined by 30.25 percent at 60,633 units as against 86,935 units in February 2019, TVS Motor Co said.

Total three-wheeler sales, however, grew by 26 percent at 17,370 units last month as compared to 13,742 units in February 2019.

Similarly, total exports also grew by 25 percent at 82,877 units in February 2020 as compared to 66,570 units in the same month last year, the company said.

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 01:10 pm

