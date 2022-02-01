MARKET NEWS

    TVS Motor sales dip 13% in January

    The Chennai-based company had sold 3,07,149 units in the same month last year.

    PTI
    February 01, 2022 / 02:27 PM IST
    TVS Motor Company | The company announced the launch of its motorcycle TVS Star HLX 150 disc variant in Egypt.

    TVS Motor Company | The company announced the launch of its motorcycle TVS Star HLX 150 disc variant in Egypt.

     
     
    TVS Motor Company on Tuesday reported a 13.14 per cent decline in total sales to 2,66,788 units in January. The Chennai-based company had sold 3,07,149 units in the same month last year.

    Total two-wheeler sales for January 2022 declined 13.73 per cent to 2,54,139 units as against 2,94,596 units in January 2021, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

    However, motorcycle sales increased marginally to 1,37,360 units last month compared with 1,36,790 units in the corresponding month a year ago.

    Scooter sales declined 18.04 per cent to 80,580 units last month as against 98,319 units in the corresponding month last year.

    "The production and sales of premium two-wheelers were severely affected due to the shortage of semiconductors. We are cautiously optimistic that this will improve in the coming months," the company noted.
    PTI
    Tags: #Auto #Business #Companies #TVS Motor Company
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 02:27 pm
