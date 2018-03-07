App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 07, 2018 01:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

TVS Motor rolls out race edition of Apache RTR 200 4V

Termed as race edition 2.0, the motorcycle's A-RT slipper clutch technology accentuates its performance, with 22 per cent reduction in clutch force for quicker upshifts enabling better lap times, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
TVS Motor Company today rolled out the race edition of its Apache RTR 200 4V, priced up to Rs 1,08,985 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Termed as race edition 2.0, the motorcycle's A-RT slipper clutch technology accentuates its performance, with 22 per cent reduction in clutch force for quicker upshifts enabling better lap times, the company said in a statement.

Powered by a 197.75cc single-cylinder motor mated to a 5-speed gearbox, the vehicle will be available in Carburetor, EFI as well as Carburetor with ABS variant.

"The new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V race edition 2.0, takes the racing experience up by a significant notch as it is enabled with the A-RT Slipper Clutch – a first in this segment," Arun Siddharth, VP (Marketing)–Premium two wheelers, International Business & TVS Racing said.

While the Carburetor variant is priced at Rs 95,185, the EFI variant is available for Rs 1,07,885. The Carburetor with ABS is priced at Rs 1,08,985.

The company said EFI and ABS variants will be available only at select dealerships.

