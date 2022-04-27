English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Pro Masters Virtual: Watch today Mr. Somasundaram on Gold Investment
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    TVS Motor partners Rapido to expand reach in mobility, hyper-local segments

    As part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two partners, TVS Motor and Rapido will look to collaborate by leveraging synergies of their respective businesses in the fast-moving mobility market in India, the company said in a statement.

    PTI
    April 27, 2022 / 01:26 PM IST
    (Image: Rapido/ Instagram)

    (Image: Rapido/ Instagram)

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    TVS Motor Company on Wednesday said it has entered into a strategic partnership with on-demand delivery and mobility platform, Rapido, for collaboration in areas of mutual interest and commercial mobility ecosystem.

    As part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two partners, TVS Motor and Rapido will look to collaborate by leveraging synergies of their respective businesses in the fast-moving mobility market in India, the company said in a statement.

    The two companies will bring together their strength in mobility and seamless technology platform and the partnership will cover both two-wheeler and three-wheeler vehicles and extend across ICE (internal combustion engine) and EV (electric vehicle) segments, it added.

    "Rapido has built a strong user base of 'Captains' and 'Riders' and is the leading bike-taxi platform in India today. We believe we can expand our reach in the mobility and hyper-local segments using high-quality, connected products from the TVS Electric portfolio and financing from our group," TVS Motor Co Joint Managing Director Sudarshan Venu said.

    Rapido Co-Founder Aravind Sank said, "This association will help us strengthen our capabilities and expand our electric bikes fleet. The ultimate objective is to help millions of more Indians commute through an affordable, comfortable, convenient and safe alternative mode of transport."

    Close

    Related stories

    He further said Rapido has envisaged plugging first and last-mile daily commuting gaps in India, not just in metros, but beyond in tier II and III, as well.

    TVS Motor Co said its partnership with Rapido is in line with its past announcements of expanding electric product portfolio which spreads across 5-25kW two- and three-wheelers and launch all of them by mid-2023. The company said it aims to have EVs across segments like delivery, commuter premium, high-performance sports, and electric three-wheelers while expanding the presence of TVS iQube electric scooter across all major cities in India.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Rapido #TVS Motor
    first published: Apr 27, 2022 01:29 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.