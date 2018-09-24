App
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 03:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

TVS Motor launches StaR City+ variant priced at Rs 52,907

SBT is a joint braking system that activates the front and rear brake simultaneously, thus providing superior braking control and minimising skidding to ensure safety of the rider.

TVS Motor Company Monday launched a new variant of its commuter motorcycle brand TVS StaR City+ for the festive season, priced at Rs 52,907 (ex-showroom Delhi). The 110cc motorcycle comes with synchronised braking technology (SBT) and dual tone mirrors.

SBT is a joint braking system that activates the front and rear brake simultaneously, thus providing superior braking control and minimising skidding to ensure safety of the rider.

TVS Motor Company is the only manufacturer to offer this technology in the 110cc motorcycle segment.
First Published on Sep 24, 2018 03:07 pm

tags #Business #India #TVS Motor

