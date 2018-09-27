App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2018 02:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

TVS Motor launches Apache RTR160 4V in Sri Lanka

The city-based firm launched the new 2018 Apache RTR 1604V in addition to the existing models in that country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Two and three-wheeler major TVS Motor Thursday launched its latest 160cc motorcycle Apache RTR160 4V in Sri Lanka under its expansion plans in overseas markets.

The city-based firm launched the new 2018 Apache RTR 1604V in addition to the existing models in that country.

"In over 10 years of its existence, TVS Apache RTR series has created phenomenal customer delight. The new TVS Apache RTR 4V is an exciting addition to the TVS Apache RTR Series," company Senior Vice-President, International Business, R Dilip said in a statement here.

"We are confident that the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V will delight customers in Sri Lanka with its superior performance and dynamic racing look", he added.

The motorcycle would be available in the Carburetor variant and equipped with 159.7cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve, oil-cooled engine. The engine is mated to five-speed gear box offering precise and powerful riding experience.

The 160cc variant is priced at LKR 3,79,900 (ex-showroom Colombo) and would be available in three colours racing red, knight black and metallic blue, the release added.
First Published on Sep 27, 2018 02:32 pm

tags #Business #India #Sri Lanka #TVS Motor

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Planning to quit your job? Here are five tips to be financially ready

Planning to quit your job? Here are five tips to be financially ready

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.