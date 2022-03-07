English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    TVS Motor launches 125cc bike Raider in Bangladesh

    TVS Raider comes with a 124.8 cc engine which churns a maximum power of 12.9 PS. The motorcycle can accelerate from 0-60 km/h in 5.7 secs.

    PTI
    March 07, 2022 / 12:33 PM IST
    TVS Motor Company | The company reported higher profit at Rs 288.3 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 265.6 crore in Q3FY21, revenue increased to Rs 5,706.4 crore from Rs 5,391.4 crore YoY.

    TVS Motor Company | The company reported higher profit at Rs 288.3 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 265.6 crore in Q3FY21, revenue increased to Rs 5,706.4 crore from Rs 5,391.4 crore YoY.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    TVS Motor Company on Monday said it has launched its 125-cc bike Raider in Bangladesh. The bike comes with various features such as an LCD digital speedometer, 3V i-Touch Start, animalistic LED headlamp and under-seat storage.

    "There is a growing demand for aspirational personal mobility options in the country. For our millennial and digitally native Gen Z customers, we have consistently introduced products with best-in-class features and superior technology. "I am certain that the young customers in Bangladesh would admire the distinctive ride character of the TVS Raider," TVS Motor Company Vice President (International Business) H G Rahul Nayak said in a statement.

    TVS Raider comes with a 124.8 cc engine which churns a maximum power of 12.9 PS. The motorcycle can accelerate from 0-60 km/h in 5.7 secs.
    PTI
    Tags: #Auto #Bangladesh #Business #Companies #TVS Motor
    first published: Mar 7, 2022 12:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.