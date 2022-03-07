TVS Motor launches 125cc bike Raider in Bangladesh

TVS Motor Company | The company reported higher profit at Rs 288.3 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 265.6 crore in Q3FY21, revenue increased to Rs 5,706.4 crore from Rs 5,391.4 crore YoY.

TVS Motor Company on Monday said it has launched its 125-cc bike Raider in Bangladesh. The bike comes with various features such as an LCD digital speedometer, 3V i-Touch Start, animalistic LED headlamp and under-seat storage.

"There is a growing demand for aspirational personal mobility options in the country. For our millennial and digitally native Gen Z customers, we have consistently introduced products with best-in-class features and superior technology. "I am certain that the young customers in Bangladesh would admire the distinctive ride character of the TVS Raider," TVS Motor Company Vice President (International Business) H G Rahul Nayak said in a statement.

TVS Raider comes with a 124.8 cc engine which churns a maximum power of 12.9 PS. The motorcycle can accelerate from 0-60 km/h in 5.7 secs.