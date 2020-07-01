App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 05:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

TVS Motor June sales down 33% at 1,98,387 units

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
TVS Motor Company on Wednesday reported a 33.2 percent decline in total sales in June at 1,98,387 units. The company, which primarily makes two-wheelers and three-wheelers, had sold 2,97,102 units in June 2019, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales during the month stood at 1,91,076 units as against 2,83,461 units in June 2019.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 1,44,817 units last month as compared with 2,26,279 units in June 2019, a decline of 36 percent, it added.

Total exports declined to 53,123 units last month as compared with 69,900 units in June 2019.

The company said it resumed operations in a graded manner across its  factories in Hosur (Tamil Nadu), Mysuru (Karnataka), and Nalagarh (Himachal Pradesh).

"The market is opening up gradually post the lockdown, and we are witnessing a positive uptake in both domestic retail as well as exports," it added.

The company faced supply chain constraints in June. However, it has undertaken various countermeasures, some of which have started yielding results in June itself, the automaker said.

TVS Motor expects to overcome these issues in the month of July, it added.
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 05:31 pm

