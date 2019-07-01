TVS Motor June sales down 11% at 279,102 units

Chennai-based TVS Motor Co July 1 reported 11 per cent decline in total sales at 2,79,102 units in June. The company, which makes two-wheelers and three-wheelers, had sold 3,13,614 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Co said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales during the month stood at 2,83,461 units as against 3,01,201 units in the same month last year, down 5.89 per cent.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 2,26,279 units last month as compared to 2,46,176 units in June 2018, a decline of 8 per cent, it added.

Motorcycle sales during the month grew by 2 per cent to 1,31,331 units as compared to 1,28,825 units in June 2018. Scooter sales, however, were down 3.65 per cent to 99,007 units from 1,02,763 units in the year-ago month.

The company said its three-wheeler sales grew 10 per cent to 13,641 units in June as against 12,413 units in the year-ago month.

Total exports grew by 6 per cent to 69,900 units last month as compared with 65,971 units in June 2018, with two-wheeler shipments increasing 4 per cent to 57,182 units as against 55,025 units in the year-ago month.