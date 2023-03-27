 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

TVS Motor introduces seven new products in Ghana

PTI
Mar 27, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST

The company has launched various new models like Apache 180 and Neo NX among others.

TVS Motor introduces seven new products in Ghana

TVS Motor Company on Monday said it has introduced seven new products in Ghana, Africa.

The company has launched various new models like Apache 180 and Neo NX among others.

"We take pride in our diverse and robust product portfolio that encompasses Bebeks, motorcycles, and three-wheelers, catering to the needs of customers seeking daily and last-mile connectivity in Ghana.

"Our products are engineered specifically to cater to the demands of the African market while delivering superior quality and reliability," TVS Motor Company Vice President International Business Rahul Nayak said in a statement.