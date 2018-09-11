App
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 04:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

TVS Motor forays into super premium bike segment in Nepal

The company during the on-going auto show organised by the National automobile dealers association has showcased the motorcycle in Kathmandu.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Two and three wheeler maker TVS Motor has forayed into the super premium motorcycle segment in Nepal with the launch of its RR 310 in that country Tuesday.

The company during the on-going auto show organised by the National automobile dealers association has showcased the motorcycle in Kathmandu.

"Nepal is an important market for us and we are delighted to launch TVS Apache 310 here today," the company said in a statement.

"It is the most advanced and exclusive offering in our motorcycle portfolio, as it is a manifestation of 36 years of learnings from the race track, coupled with cutting edge technology. We are sure that this motorcycle will find favour among the enthusiasts in Nepal," he said.

TVS Motor currently retails several models in Nepal including Apache, Star City plus. It also sells 200cc auto rickshaw TVS King in petrol variant in that country, it added.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 04:24 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Nepal #TVS Motor

