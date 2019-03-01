App
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 06:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

TVS Motor February sales up 3% at 2,99,353 units

Total two-wheeler sales grew by 2 per cent to 2,85,611 units last month as against 2,80,942 in February 2018, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
TVS Motor Company on Saturday reported 3 per cent increase in total sales to 2,99,353 units in February as against 2,90,673 units in the same month last year.

Domestic two-wheeler sales were at 2,31,582 units last month as compared to 2,30,353 in February 2018.
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 06:00 pm

#Auto #Business #Market news #Technology #TVS Motor Company

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

