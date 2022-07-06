TVS Motor drives in new bike 'Ronin' priced at Rs 1.49 lakh

TVS Motor Company on Wednesday forayed into the premium lifestyle segment with the launch of 225-cc bike Ronin priced at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike comes in three trims tagged at Rs 1.49 lakh, Rs 1.56 lakh and Rs 1.69 lakh, respectively.

Designed ground up, the bike comes with many firsts in terms of technology and convenience features like dual-channel ABS, voice assistance, and enhanced connectivity. Besides, the bike also comes with an exclusive range of branded merchandise, custom accessories, a configurator and a dedicated experience programme.

"The launch of the Ronin is a significant milestone for TVS Motor," TVS Motor Company Managing Director Sudarshan Venu said. The motorcycle is designed from a blank canvas to be a reflection of the spontaneous, fluidic, versatile and multi-faceted young rider of today, he added.

The bike is designed to create an effortless and 'unscripted' riding experience, Venu noted. "True to the TVS brand, it has cutting edge technology and connectivity. TVS Ronin is a lifestyle partner complete with an exclusive range of merchandise and accessories, a riding community, and an effortless customisation process," he added.

Elaborating further, TVS Motor Company Head Business – Premium, Vimal Sumbly, noted that motorcycling at the global level is changing. "It is moving from serving a functional purpose to enabling self-expression, freedom, and the willingness to explore," he said.

The TVS Ronin will carve a new segment based on an emerging lifestyle free from stereotypes, dated codes, and legacy baggage, he noted. This is thereby transforming the premiumisation into personalisation more and more, creating a trend in the two-wheeler segment, Sumbly said.

He said the motorcycle sports segment (over 150 cc) market in the country currently stands at around 1.5 lakh units per month and is expected to grow further. TVS Ronin will be available in select dealerships across the country starting this month.

The bike comes with alloy wheels, LED lamps and various tech features like voice assist, turn by turn navigation and Integrated Starter Generator (ISG).