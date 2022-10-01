TVS Motor Company Sales Grows By 9 percent in September 2022

Representative image

TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 9% in September 2022 with sales of 379,011 units as against 347,156 units in the month of September 2021.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 9% in September 2022 with sales increasing from 332,511 units in September 2021 to 361,729 units in September 2022.

Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 16% with sales increasing from 244,084 units in September 2021 to 283,878 units in September 2022.

Motorcycle registered a growth of 2% with sales increasing from 166,046 units in September 2021 to 169,322 units in September 2022. Scooter registered a growth of 39% with sales increasing from 104,091 units in September 2021 to 144,356 units in September 2022.

TVS Motor Company has had a robust start to the festive season and the demand is expected to further accelerate during the season.

International Business

The Company’s total exports registered sales of 92,975 units in September 2022 as against sales of 102,259 units in September 2021. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 77,851 units in September 2022 as against 88,427 units in September 2021.

On the international markets front, there is marginal improvement, however, the challenges with economic slowdown and higher inflation still persists. We are cautiously optimistic that the sales momentum will continue to improve.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler of the Company registered 18% growth with sales increasing from 14,645 units in September 2021 to 17,282 units in September 2022.

Electric Vehicle

The Company sold 4,923 units of TVS iQube Electric in September 2022 as against sales of 766 units in September 2021.

Second Quarter Sales Performance

During the second quarter of the current financial year, two-wheelers posted a growth of 12% with sales of 9.77 lakh units as against sales of 8.70 lakh units in the second quarter FY 21-22.

Three-wheeler of the Company registered a growth of 7% with sales of 0.51 lakh units in the second quarter of the current year as against 0.47 lakh units in the second quarter of FY 21-22.