TVS Motor Company rolls out Apache 310 RTR at Rs 2.43 lakh

Image Credit: Pixabay

TVS Motor Company on September 6 launched the much-awaited TVS Apache RTR 310 at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 2.43 lakh. The new sports bike, which was unveiled in Bangkok, is based on the same platform that TVS has co-developed with BMW and also underpins G 310 R, G 310 RR and G 310 GS sold by the German automaker.

The TVS Apache RTR 310, which is offered in two colour options - Arsenal Black and Fury Yellow across the country, is essentially the naked version of Apache RR 310 faired sports bike. Once commercially available, it will take on the likes of the BMW G310 R, KTM 390 Duke, Bajaj Dominar 400 and Triumph Speed 400 in the Indian market.

The new Apache RTR 310 motorcycle is available in three variants - Arsenal Black without quickshifter (priced at Rs 2.43 lakh), Arsenal Black (priced at Rs 2.58 lakh) and Fury Yellow (priced at Rs 2.64 lakh) in India. All prices are ex-showroom.

TVS Apache RTR 310 will be powered by a 312 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which puts out a peak power of 35.6hp and 28.7 Nm of max torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

While launching the product, TVS revealed that it is offering the new Apache RTR 310 with cornering ABS, five ride modes, cornering cruise control and cornering traction control. It is also equipped with a 5-inch TFT cluster with multiway connectivity, twin LED headlamps with signature DRLs., climate control seat, and race-tuned Dynamic Stability Control (DSC).

Other features like bi-directional quickshifter, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), race-tuned linear stability control, etc., are also offered on this bike.

(Disclaimer: The pic used in the story is of Apache RR 310 as the product image of Apache RTR 310 is awaited)