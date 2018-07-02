App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 08:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

TVS Motor Company June sales up 15 percent at 3,13,614 units

During the June month, domestic two-wheeler sales increased by 7.7 percent to 2,46,176 units as against 2,28,518 units in the year-ago month.

TVS Motor Company reported a 15 percent increase in total sales at 3,13,614 units in June. The company had sold a total of 2,73,791 units in the same month of the previous year, it said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales were at 3,01,201 units last month as against 2,68,638 units in June 2017, a growth of 12.1 percent.

During the month, domestic two-wheeler sales increased by 7.7 percent to 2,46,176 units as against 2,28,518 units in the year-ago month.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 07:55 pm

tags #automobile #Business #India #TVS

