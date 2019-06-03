App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 12:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

TVS Motor Co total sales falls 0.89% to 3,07,106 units in May

Total two-wheeler sales during the month declined 1.27 percent to 2,94,326 units as against 2,98,135 units in May 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

TVS Motor Company on Monday posted 0.89 percent fall in total sales at 3,07,106 units in May. The company sold 3,09,865 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor said in a regulatory filing.

Total two-wheeler sales during the month declined 1.27 percent to 2,94,326 units as against 2,98,135 units in May 2018.

Domestic two-wheeler sales declined 3.82 percent to 2,36,807 units as against 2,46,231 units in the same month last year.

Close

Motorcycle sales grew 13 percent to 1,42,787 units from 1,26,711 units in May last year.

Scooter sales went up 2 percent to 98,202 units in May as against 95,879 units in the year-ago period.

Three-wheeler sales grew 9 percent last month to 12,780 units compared to 11,730 units in May 2018.

Total exports were up 11 percent at 69,319 units last month as against 62,218 units registered in the year-ago period, the company said.
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 12:51 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.