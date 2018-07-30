TVS Logistics eyes Gati acquisition for Rs 1,500 crore: Report

TVS Logistics is in talks with its rival Gati to buy a controlling stake for about Rs 1,500 crore in a bid to expand its business, according to a report by The Economic Times.

One of the TVS' investors, Canada’s CDPQ, is negotiating to buy the entire promoter holding of around 23 percent as well as buying out some of the existing public investors such as Goldman Sachs, sources aware of the development told the paper.

“The talks have advanced quite a bit. We intend to sign an agreement to this effect within a few weeks,” one of the sources told the paper.

The transaction may be followed by an open offer to minority shareholders of the Hyderabad-based firm.

A Japanese freight-forwarding company, Kintetsu World Express, also holds a 4 percent stake in Gati. The firm's plan on stake-sale, however, could not be independently confirmed.

The negotiations with TVS comes nearly a year after Gati settled its legal tussle with Goldman Sachs on issues connected with an FCCB repayment. In December 2011, Gati had re-issued FCCBs to Goldman Sachs for $22 million to redeem the outstanding FCCBs that were originally issued in 2006.

In December 2016, during the time of maturity, Gati and Goldman Sachs had a legal tussle on repayment, which the company settled by issuing equity shares to Goldman.

Gati, founded in 1989 by Mahendra Agarwal, started its journey by providing same-day courier and distribution services and courier management solutions between Chennai and Madurai and later expanded to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Hosur.