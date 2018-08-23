App
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 04:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

TVS launches 110cc bike 'Radeon'

The two wheeler is priced at Rs 48,400 ex-showroom in Delhi.

TVS Motor Company today announced the launch of its new 110cc motorbike Radeon.

The two wheeler is priced at Rs 48,400 ex-showroom in Delhi. The company said the features of the model include 'first-in segment ones like synchronised braking technology, car-like speedometer and 'largest seat in the segment'.

Chrome silencer, thigh-pads on the petrol tank, high  ground clearance, premium feel controls, bigger wheels and a smartphone charger are the other features, the company said after launching the vehicle here.

Joint managing director of the company Sudharshan Venu told reporters after the launch that the product was targeted at the young Indian looking for features including style and and 'attractive pricing'.

The commercial launch was expected soon, he said, adding: "We are looking at two lakh units in the first year." President and CEO of the company KN Radhakrishnan said it wass 'targeting the discerning progressive customers' with the launch of Radeon.

"TVS Radeon boasts of multiple first-in-class features and usage-led design which offers strength, comfort and style without compromising on practicality," he said.

He said the company could roll out variants of Radeon and that it had invested about Rs 60 crore for developing its latest offer in the commuter segment.

It would add to commuter portfolio of TVS which has Sport, Star City and Victor, Radhakrishnan said.

To a question, he said the company proposes to invest about Rs 700 crore this year on capital expenditure and R&D (Research and Development) while it was Rs 550 crore last year. Radeon was an 'overall package and best value for consumer', he added.

The other key features were easy ground reachability, side-stand indicator with beeper, dura grip tubeless tyres and unique impact resistant design (UIR), the company said.

The vehicle was equipped with a 10-litre petrol tank and 'clocks a fuel economy of 69.3 kmpl,' it said, adding that the motorbike would be available in four colours, it said.

The models launched earlier this year - Apache RR 310, Apache RTR 160-4V and Ntorque, had received 'overwhelming consumer response'.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 04:50 pm

