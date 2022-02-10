TVS Group families start making changes after completion of recast

Representative image.

Chennai’s corporate landscape is all of a sudden abuzz with activity, especially after implementation of the TVS Group’s family arrangement. The four wings of the family, now pursuing independent paths, are reconfiguring their plans in the changed context.

In one clear sign of the changes taking place, prime property in Chennai, which had gone to one of the TVS wings in the wake of the family arrangement, is now up for sale.

The property, measuring 214,000 square feet, stretches from Anna Salai in the north to Whites Road in the south. The move to sell the property, which currently houses a Sundaram Honda showroom, comes just after the closure date of the family arrangement on February 4, 2022.

The four families of the TVS Group are TS Krishna, TS Srinivasan, TS Rajam and TS Santhanam.

The R Dinesh-led wing of the TVS family announced a top-level re-jig at TVS Supply Chain Solutions, a part of the Rs 15,000 crore TVS Mobility Group, on February 10.

Ravi Viswanathan has been elevated as managing director of TVS Supply Chain Solutions, and Dinesh, a fourth-generation TVS scion, will become executive vice-chairman. Viswanathan joined the company in February 2020 as joint managing director.

“These changes are in line with the company’s commitment to further integrate its business globally and leverage the growing demand for value-added supply chain management services in India,” a release said.

Dinesh, the founder of TVS Supply Chain Solutions, will continue to guide the company on strategies, including mergers and acquisitions. TVS Supply Chain Solutions provides services such as integrated supply chain solutions and network-based global forwarding and last-mile solutions.

“These executive appointments will help in realising the organisation’s potential and help the company cement its leadership as a technology-led global supply chain player,” chairman S Mahalingam said.

Earlier, Sundaram Finance Holdings (SF Holdings) pared its stake in Venu Srinivasan-piloted Sundaram-Clayton by 1.5 percent to 9.94 percent. The sale was done in the market at a total price of Rs. 127 crore. SF Holdings belongs to the T.S. Santhanam family.

The Venu Srinivasan wing of the TVS family had made some top-level changes, which will see him relinquishing his position as chairman in two companies.

R Gopalan, a former bureaucrat who served both at the Centre and in Tamil Nadu who is also currently a non-executive independent director, has been appointed chairman of the Sundaram-Clayton board effective April 1, 2022.

Ralf Dieter Speth, former chief executive officer of Jaguar Land Rover and a non-executive director on the TVS Motor board, was appointed chairman of the company with effect from April 1, 2022.

Srinivasan will be designated Chairman Emeritus of both companies.

These top-level changes, perhaps, reflect the latest transformation in the TVS Group following the family arrangement. The decisions may also have been taken to conform to norms requiring companies to split the position of chairman and managing director.

In the early 1990s, when the TVS Group chose to dilute its majority holding in its then joint venture TVS Whirlpool, Suresh Krishna voluntarily gave up his position as chairman of the joint venture.

Meanwhile, Sudarshan Venu, the son of Venu Srinivasan and joint MD of TVS Motor, has been inducted into the board of Coromandel International, a Murugappa Group company with businesses including fertilisers, crop protection, bio-pesticides and specialty nutrients. Like the larger TVS family, the Murugappa Group also has four wings.

The TVS Group started its restructuring process in 2020. The objective was to ensure that ownership in a group company lies with its management.