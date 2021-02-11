TVS family to implement MFA through composite scheme of arrangement at NCLT

Representative Image

Chennai-based TVS group said that the company has filed a composite scheme of amalgamation and arrangement (“Scheme”) with the National Company Law Tribunal, Chennai Bench (NCLT), in a regulatory filing on February 11.

The said scheme is being filed to implement the memorandum of family arrangement (MFA).

On December 10, 2020, an MFA was executed among various mem­bers of the TVS family who are shareholders of T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons (TVSS), Sundaram Industries (SIPL), and Southern Roadways (SRW). The three firms are collectively refer­red to as the TVS holding companies.

Through this, each family group would get complete ownership of the companies they manage, abolishing the holding company structure.

In January 2021, after the MFA was executed, senior nominated members of the TVS group decided to implement the family arrangement through a composite scheme of amalgamation and arrangement, the proposal for which was filed on February 11.

On December 10 last year, Srinivasan had informed that members of the TVS family have agreed to subscribe to the terms of a memorandum of family arrangement to align and synchronise the ownership of shares in various group companies.

This scheme envisages an amalgamation of SIPL and SRW into TVSS and the movement of various business undertakings (including shares in various companies) to the respective companies of the relevant branches of the TVS family, as per the filing with the stock exchanges.

"The Scheme envisages, inter alia, the amalgamation of SIPL and SRW into TVSS, and movement of various business undertakings (including shares in various companies) to the respective companies of the relevant branches of the TVS family, such that ownership of the business undertakings (including shares in the companies) managed by a particular branch of the TVS family hitherto vests with companies in which such branch holds a majority of the equity shares, " it said.

The Scheme will be subject to necessary approvals including relevant regulatory authorities including NCLT, competition authorities (as applicable), and necessary corporate approvals and filings with the registrar of companies.

JM Financial Limited acted as financial advisor and was assisted by Katalyst Advisors on various structuring aspects. HSB Partners and Saikrishna & Associates acted as legal advisors. Furthermore, each branch of the TVS family was also represented by their independent advisors.

Over the decades, the TVS family has expanded their businesses. It has since then grown into a large business conglomerate with interests in several businesses, including two-wheeler and automotive component manufacturing, automotive dealerships, distribution of automotive parts, financial services, logistics services, electronics and textiles.