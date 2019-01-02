App
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2019 01:33 PM IST

TVS December sales up 6% at 2,71,395 units

Total two-wheeler sales grew 4 percent last month at 2,58,709 units as against 2,47,591 units in December 2017.

PTI
TVS Motor Company on Wednesday reported 6 percent increase in total sales at 2,71,395 units in December 2018. The company had posted total sales of 2,56,870 units in December 2017, TVS Motor said in a statement.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 2,09,906 units in December 2018, up 1 percent from 2,07,739 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Scooter sales were higher 9 percent 91,480 units last month as compared to 83,638 units in December 2017, while motorcycle sales grew 13 percent to 1,07,189 units from 95,246 units in the same month a year ago, the company said.

Three-wheeler sales were at 12,686 units last month, up 37 percent from 9,279 units in the same month a year ago.

TVS Motor said its total exports grew 26 percent 60,262 units in December 2018 from 47,818 units in the year-ago month.

Two-wheeler exports rose 22 percent at 48,803 units last month as against 39,852 units in December 2017.
First Published on Jan 2, 2019 01:28 pm

