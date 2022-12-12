 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TVS Capital's Gopal Srinivasan buys Bengaluru property for Rs 15 crore

Moneycontrol News
Dec 12, 2022 / 10:40 PM IST

The property located at Rest House Crescent Road sprawls across 6,336 square feet with 2,000 sq ft of built-up area

Representative image

Chairman and Managing Director of TVS Capital Fund Gopal Srinivasan bought a luxury residential property in Bengaluru worth Rs 15 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

The property located at Rest House Crescent Road sprawls across 6,336 square feet (sq ft) with 2,000 sq ft of built-up area. It also includes a dwelling house, outhouses, and garage, according to the deed document.

The sellers are Kaveri Warriar, Vijay Warriar, and Sudha Thimmaiah.

The sale document mentions that the transaction happened in November, and the buyer has paid Rs 73 lakh in stamp duty.

Srinivasan is the founder, Chairman and Managing Director of TVS Capital Fund and a third-generation member of the TVS Family which owns TVS Motors, TVS Electronics, Sundaram Fasteners etc.

He founded eight businesses operating in several industries, including technology, financial services, and auto components, over a 30-year entrepreneurial career.

