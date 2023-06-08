TVS Capital Funds brings Naveen Unni on board as managing partner

Naveen Uni joins TVS Capital after 20-year stint with McKinsey & Co

TVS Capital Funds on June 8 announced that it has brought Naveen Unni, a former senior managerial personnel at McKinsey & Co, onboard and appointed him as the company's managing partner.

Unni, who comes with an experience of around two decades, will enhance the private equity fund's "long-term vision of offering a steadfast capital platform to upcoming entrepreneurs", a release from the company stated.

With a 20-year stint at McKinsey, Unni has specialised in various areas including business transformation, digital strategy and leadership development, it added. He last served as managing partner for the Chennai office of the New York-headquartered consulting company.

“I am delighted by the opportunity to empower India’s NextGen entrepreneurs...I look forward to bringing my two decades’ experience in strategy and business transformation consulting and practice building, to support our business partners, our clients, and the TCF ecosystem," Unni said while commenting on his appointment as the managing partner at TVS Capital.

The PE fund's Chairman and Managing Director Gopal Srinivasan said Unni brings "deep value" to them as he comes with "global consulting experience with significant exposure to comprehensive business transformation and digital strategy initiatives."

"This is of deep value for us at TVS Capital, where we partner with next-gen entrepreneurs in business building, especially those in the venture growth stage. This assumes more significance as we are preparing the launch of our next fund, to be led by the expanded competent leadership team to offer comprehensive solutions to portfolio entities," he added.

Over the last 18 months, in preparation for Fund-4, TVS Capital has made notable additions to its leadership team by bringing on board Anuradha Ramachandran as managing partner – investments, Krishna Ramachandran as managing partner and chief operating officer, and Praveen Sridharan as partner – investments.