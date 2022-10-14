TVS-backed Ultraviolette to launch premium electric bike F77 next month

Ultraviolette F77 hyperbike

Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt Ltd, which is backed by TVS Motor Company, will launch its F77 hyperbike on November 24, 2022. To be available in variants – Airstrike, Shadow, and Laser – the high-performance bike is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 4.2 lakh. The e-motorcycle is projected to deliver a range of 200 km on a single charge, accelerate from zero to 60 km/h in just 2.9 seconds and attain a top speed of up to 140 km/h.

Narayan Subramaniam, co-founder, CEO, and head of design at Ultraviolette Automotive, while talking to Moneycontrol earlier revealed, “It is not just about making a part in-house, it is about creating a perception that India can achieve marvelous products. On the product's pricing, he said, “I would not use the words premium or expensive or any of that. I would say that this is the chance for us to create a desirable product that the whole world will appreciate."

Since the company has not set up physical stores yet and has no near-term plans to leverage TVS' chain of dealers, there is a huge possibility that the products will be shipped to customers directly, a strategy adopted by the likes of Ola in India and Tesla in the US.

Ultraviolette also revealed that the F77 has been designed and engineered in India, and will have a phase-wise roll-out across the country starting with Bengaluru, followed by other cities. It is also looking at launching this product in advanced countries like the US, Japan, and Europe. The company claimed to have garnered over 70,000 pre-launch booking interests (and counting) from 190 countries, with 85 percent of the orders being generated from the domestic market.

While the domestic market will be catered to in the first phase, the European and North American markets, which account for the lion’s share of its overseas orders, will be served in the second phase.

The features

The bike is claimed to be packed with hardware and software features such as dual-channel ABS, adjustable suspensions, multiple drive modes and regenerative braking to name a few. Over the past year, Ultraviolette has tested the F77 to the limit under various terrains and weather conditions across the country, as per the company’s claims.

The e-motorcycle will be equipped with a range of connected features such as remote diagnostics, multiple ride modes, bike tracking, over-the-air updates, regenerative braking, ride diagnostics, etc. Interestingly, there is no difference in either technical specifications or the level of connected features between an India-focused variant and an export-oriented one.

Niraj Rajmohan, chief technology officer at Ultraviolette, said, “The products are already built for global standards. From the very start, we have kept global standards and requirements in the specifications. We have already prepared for that. So there’s no going to be no difference between the products sold in India and the rest of the world.”

Production plans

Having already carried out test rides, the EV startup has commenced production trials of this hi-performance model at its manufacturing facility situated in Electronic City, Bengaluru, which will have an installed capacity of 1.2 lakh units per annum in the long term.

While the bike may have super acceleration figures, the company plans to take it slow when it comes to production. “Although the capacity is 120,000 units, the first year of production is limited to about 15,000 vehicles. This is to ensure quality and set the processes in place. Through the second year, we will ramp up production to utilize the full capacity of our plant,” said Subramaniam.