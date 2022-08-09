 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

TV Today Network Q1 net profit falls to Rs 35 crore

PTI
Aug 09, 2022 / 04:31 PM IST

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 37.34 crore in the April-June period a year ago

TV Today Network Ltd on Tuesday reported a decline of 6.13 per cent in net profit to Rs 35.05 crore for the first quarter ended in June.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 37.34 crore in the April-June period a year ago, TV Today Network said in a regulatory filing.

However, its revenue from operations was up 7 per cent to Rs 218.15 crore during the period under review as against Rs 203.88 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. TV Today Network's total expenses were at Rs 181.88 crore, up 12.14 per cent in the June quarter of FY23 from Rs 162.19 crore last year.

Its revenue from the 'Television and other media operations' segment in the April-June quarter was at Rs 214.56 crore and Rs 3.59 crore from Radio broadcasting.

PTI
TAGS: #earnings #Q1 #Results #TV Today Network
first published: Aug 9, 2022 04:31 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.