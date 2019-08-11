App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2019 04:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

TV panel sales dip; manufacturers ask govt to lower GST

Manufacturers are attributing the fall in demand to overall low consumer sentiments, as sales of other home appliances like washing machine and refrigerators have also witnessed flat growth in July.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Following some initial surge in demand during the ICC World Cup, TV panel sales have again witnessed a decline and manufacturers are now asking the government to lower GST and exempt the import duty on open cell television panels to boost sales.

Manufacturers are attributing the fall in demand to overall low consumer sentiments, as sales of other home appliances like washing machine and refrigerators have also witnessed flat growth in July.

According to the Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) President Kamal Nandi, the overall industry "was flat in July with no growth in demand"

Close

"Before this industry goes into a negative spiral, you should really add some fuel into it," Sharma said adding "we really expect the government to consider a low rate of GST for appliances and revert the duty on open cell to zero."

related news

The panel makers further said the exit of India from ICC World Cup also led to a decline in panel sales.

"TV has witnessed degrowth after many struggling quarters because If you look at last calendar year, TV industry was almost flat on volume and witnessed negative growth in value terms," Panasonic India President and CEO Manish Sharma told PTI.

He further said:"consumer sentiment continues to be low and in this category (panel), they do not feel the necessity to buy. They are not investing, therefore, they (industry) are under tremendous pressure."

Haier India President Eric Braganza said: "yes the panel sales are down in India and flat in other products".

However, industry is optimistic about the festive season sales starting August 15, but is also worried flood situation in the country, which can have an adverse impact.

Nandi further said Onam festival and drop of interest rates by banks after cut in repo rate by the Reserve Bank of India, should help in bringing more disposable income in the hands of consumers. Moreover, likely normal monsoon will ensure good agriculture output and can spur sales, he added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 11, 2019 04:15 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.