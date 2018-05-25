App
May 25, 2018 06:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tuticorin copper plant issues: Harsh Vardhan says will look into it

Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan today sought to blame the previous UPA government for issues related to Vedanta's Sterlite Copper unit in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin and said his ministry would look into the matter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

"I just returned in the morning and I read about it (Tuticorin) in the newspapers. We will certainly look into what is happening. All this happened during the tenure of the last government. I do not want to make an issue out of it," Vardhan said when asked about the issue.

The protest over Vedanta's Sterlite Copper unit took a violent turn on Tuesday when stones were pelted by agitators and police vehicles were toppled after they were prevented from marching towards the plant.

At least 13 people have been killed in police firing during the protests, evoking criticism from various political sections.

The Tuticorin district has been witnessing several protests by locals and others against the plant and its proposed expansion. Protesters have alleged that the plant was polluting ground water in their area.

Sterlite Copper represents the copper unit of Vedanta Limited which operates a 400,000 tonnes per annum-plant in Tuticorin.

