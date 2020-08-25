172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|turnover-from-chinese-imports-in-one-of-our-businesses-down-to-35-from-65-harsh-goenka-5753801.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 07:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Share of Chinese imports in turnover of one of our businesses down to 35% from 65%: Harsh Goenka

Batting for a "China mukt Bharat," Goenka said the company would work towards bringing it as close to zero as possible

Moneycontrol News
RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka (Image: LinkedIn)
RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka (Image: LinkedIn)

The latest business bigwig to champion the Centre's Make in India bid is RPG Enterprises' Chairman Harsh Goenka. On August 25, Goenka tweeted that the company had, in one of its businesses, brought down the share of Chinese imports in its turnover to 35 percent in the last two months from 65 percent.

Batting for a "China mukt Bharat," Goenka said the company would work towards bringing it as close to zero as possible.

He tweeted:

His comments come at a time when the country has been looking to reduce its import dependence on China, more so following the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops in June, where nearly 20 soldiers were killed in action. Amid calls for a boycott of Chinese goods in light of the rising anti-China sentiments following the border dispute, the government had also announced a ban on 59 Chinese apps.

However, Goenka is not the only businessperson to back this clarion call for reduced dependence on China. Earlier in July, Managing Director of JSW Cement Parth Jindal had said the JSW Group, which includes the flagship steel business, will pare down its annual net import from China to zero from the present $400 million over the next two years, as a response to the violent stand-off between the two countries.
First Published on Aug 25, 2020 07:25 pm

tags #Business #China #Companies #Economy #India

