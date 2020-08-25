Share of Chinese imports in turnover of one of our businesses down to 35% from 65%: Harsh Goenka

The latest business bigwig to champion the Centre's Make in India bid is RPG Enterprises' Chairman Harsh Goenka. On August 25, Goenka tweeted that the company had, in one of its businesses, brought down the share of Chinese imports in its turnover to 35 percent in the last two months from 65 percent.

Batting for a "China mukt Bharat," Goenka said the company would work towards bringing it as close to zero as possible.



In one of our businesses, 65% of turnover came from Chinese imports. In the last 2 months we have already brought it down to 35%. Onward march to take it as close to zero as possible.

Let’s all give #MakeInIndia a special thrust and make our country a ‘China mukt Bharat’.

— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 25, 2020

His comments come at a time when the country has been looking to reduce its import dependence on China, more so following the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops in June, where nearly 20 soldiers were killed in action. Amid calls for a boycott of Chinese goods in light of the rising anti-China sentiments following the border dispute, the government had also announced a ban on 59 Chinese apps.