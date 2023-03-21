 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Turkish Airlines looking for cooperation with Air India

PTI
Mar 21, 2023 / 02:23 PM IST

Turkish Airlines CEO & Board Member Bilal Eksi pitched for more cooperation with Indian carriers and said that it can cooperate with Air India as that will also support both counties as well as tourism.

Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines is looking for cooperation with Air India as the carrier looks to expand in the Indian market, a top executive said on Tuesday.

At present, Turkish Airlines is closely cooperating with IndiGo, including a codeshare partnership.

Turkish Airlines CEO & Board Member Bilal Eksi pitched for more cooperation with Indian carriers and said that it can cooperate with Air India as that will also support both counties as well as tourism.

"We are not getting enough (of Indian market)... we are trying to expand. This is the time for Turkish Airlines to expand operations in India," he said.