Turkish Airlines CEO requests govt to increase flights between India and Turkey

Turkish Airlines has asked the Indian government to consider increasing flights under the bilateral agreement between India and Turkey to facilitate more international flights.
"We have requested the Indian government to increase the frequency of flights between Turkey and India to allow 28 flights for Turkish carriers, from the 14 weekly flights at the moment," Turkish Airlines CEO & Board Member Bilal Eksi said.
He added that Turkish Airlines is looking to start flights to six new destinations in India, including Ahmedabad and Chennai.
"We are not getting enough (of Indian market)... we are trying to expand. This is the time for Turkish Airlines to expand operations in India," he said.
He noted that there was not enough capacity between India and Turkiye, which is also a wedding destination for many Indians.
Eksi also said that Turkish Airline's partnership with India's largest domestic airline IndiGo is not exclusive and that the airline is open to partnering with other Indian carriers including Air India.
"There is a strong strategic partnership with IndiGo, but this is not exclusive. I welcome all Indian airlines for a partnership with us & our friends at IndiGo doesn't mind that," Eksi said.
Bilateral agreements are air service agreements between two countries which provide different degrees of freedom of air, which are a set of commercial aviation rights granting a country's airlines the privilege to enter another country's airspace.
As of August 2022, India has bilateral agreements with 116 countries, covering aspects relating to the number of flights, seats, landing points and permitted code share.
When the government allots bilateral traffic rights to an airline, it grants a fixed number of seats or flights that an airline can operate.