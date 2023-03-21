Turkish Airlines CEO requests govt to increase flights between India and Turkey

Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines has asked the Indian government to consider increasing flights under the bilateral agreement between India and Turkey to facilitate more international flights.

"We have requested the Indian government to increase the frequency of flights between Turkey and India to allow 28 flights for Turkish carriers, from the 14 weekly flights at the moment," Turkish Airlines CEO & Board Member Bilal Eksi said.

He added that Turkish Airlines is looking to start flights to six new destinations in India, including Ahmedabad and Chennai.

"We are not getting enough (of Indian market)... we are trying to expand. This is the time for Turkish Airlines to expand operations in India," he said.

He noted that there was not enough capacity between India and Turkiye, which is also a wedding destination for many Indians.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Eksi also said that Turkish Airline's partnership with India's largest domestic airline IndiGo is not exclusive and that the airline is open to partnering with other Indian carriers including Air India.

"There is a strong strategic partnership with IndiGo, but this is not exclusive. I welcome all Indian airlines for a partnership with us & our friends at IndiGo doesn't mind that," Eksi said.

Bilateral agreements are air service agreements between two countries which provide different degrees of freedom of air, which are a set of commercial aviation rights granting a country's airlines the privilege to enter another country's airspace.

As of August 2022, India has bilateral agreements with 116 countries, covering aspects relating to the number of flights, seats, landing points and permitted code share.

When the government allots bilateral traffic rights to an airline, it grants a fixed number of seats or flights that an airline can operate.