Turkey and Syria earthquake: Turkey located on major fault line, frequently jolted by seismic activity

Moneycontrol News
Feb 06, 2023 / 10:06 PM IST

Turkey's high earthquake risk is due to its location at the intersection of three different tectonic plates

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck southern Turkey and northern Syria early on February 6, causing hundreds of buildings to collapse and killing over 2,300 people. The epicentre was near Gaziantep, a city near Turkey's northern Syrian border. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), this was followed by 25 aftershocks, six of which had magnitudes of 5 or higher.

Between 1900 and 2012, Turkey experienced 93 major earthquakes with a magnitude equal to or greater than 5, resulting in building destruction and death of 80,574 people.

What causes Turkey's geographical instability?

According to a report by Kaye M. Shedlock and Louis C. Pakiser, certain regions of the world are more prone to earthquakes based on tectonic plate activity.